‘It hurts more than romantic love,’ the untold pain of friendship breakups

Friends having a disagreement. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Abigail Arunga: friendships are often far deeper than romantic relationships. They’ve seen romantic breakups come and go
  • My friend ghosted me even on platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • When a good friend cuts you out of their life, it can be more devastating as the end of a romance

I had a really good friend, once. The kind who I didn’t think would stop being my friend, really. The kind who had met my parents, and all my friends, and who had the down low on the friends I did introduce her to. You know, the inner circle that you gossip to about the outer one. Not only did she know my secrets, she knew everyone else’s, too. If something like torture or becoming my enemy would ever make her sing, she would sing like a canary and I would have gone down.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.