Legal Clinic: How’s a will brought to the attention of beneficiaries?

No one puts down a will without courting death as a reality of the present and affects lives thereafter.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • Wills and will writing are often shrouded in the secrecy of a testator’s (the person anticipating their death, usually the author of a will) assessment of his estate and dependents upon their demise. The Law of Succession Act is insightful on what makes a choice valid and effectively binding, at Sections 5 and 7.
  • However, it is silent on how it is brought to the attention of the beneficiaries and any other interested party.


Hello Wakili,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.