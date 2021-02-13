Bosire&Saoyo: Lessons for Kenya from US actions on Geneva Consensus Declaration

President Biden’s government has now withdrawn from the Declaration and issued an immediate memorandum notifying Kenya and the rest of the 32 states of its disassociation with that text. PHOTO | JOSEPH PREZIOSO | AFP

New Content Item (5)
New Content Item (5)

By  Dr Stellah Bosire  &  Tabitha Saoyo

What you need to know:

  • As aptly described by Gillan Kane, the Geneva Consensus Declaration, in summary, was part of the larger sequenced attacks that the Trump administration had launched against the UN during his four-year reign in an attempt to cripple the system and redefine what constitutes internationally agreed principles.
  • President Biden’s government has now withdrawn from the Declaration and issued an immediate memorandum notifying Kenya and the rest of the 32 states of its disassociation with that text. Closer to home, what does this mean for Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs whose signature remains appended and whose association with America remains integral in bilateral matters of trade, health, and other geopolitics?

US President Joseph Biden has been on a roll. In his first ten days in office, he signed more than seventeen presidential decrees on an array of issues, ranging from Covid-19 emergency response, climate change, immigrants, racial inequalities, and health. Biden also has been sending emissaries to repair relations with International bodies such as World Health Organization and UNFPA; actions that seem to deliberately target and undo former President Trump’s legacy (existent or otherwise).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.