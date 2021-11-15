How to use technology to manage your money

A mobile subscriber withdraws money from an M-Pesa shop in Nyeri on May 2, 2016. Across Africa more and more people are now spending, saving and planning for the future through banking services offered by mobile phone companies.

By  Bett Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • The beauty about the Workspace is that it is online – you can access these tools, and your information, from any device you are signed into with your Google account.
  • An advanced way to use Google Sheets is to compute the interest expense on your personal loans and mortgages, and the interest income (compound and simple interest) on your investments.
  • If you are a young hungry Kenyan techie, we need a budgeting app developed for our local market. Make it easy and fun to use, practical to the average Kenyan.

Managing your money shouldn’t be a headache in 2021. Not when the smart techies of this world have used technology to develop tools we can install and access from our cell phones, laptops and tablets.

