Ngugi wa Thiong'o

Ngugi wa Thiong'o during the launch of his book ‘Re-membering Africa’ in Nairobi on August 5, 2009.

| File | Nation Media Group

Why we must all work to save our mother languages

By  Godwin Siundu

What you need to know:

  • Pushed to the fringes of everyday usage, our mother languages are dying every day an elder dies.
  • Even the controversial CBC now being rolled out is unlikely to inject new life into the thinning of our mother languages.

The celebration on February 21 of the International Mother Language Day demands that we revisit some of the outstanding debates in literature and learning about our shared plight, first as former colonial subjects whose indigenous languages were systemically derided by the colonial machine, and second as a basis to imagine how best we can assert our belonging to a future cosmopolitan world that will only respect us if we have our languages.

