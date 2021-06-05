Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
When Dad dies: Chimamanda grapples with grief in new book

By  John Mwazemba

  • Chimamanda recalls such seemingly unremarkable circumstances that tragically turned to be the last moments with her father.
  • The good writer she is, Chimamanda probes the colour of grief; its depths, twists and turns.

“Messages pour in and I look at them as through a mist. Who is this message for? ‘On the loss of your father,’ one says. Whose father? My sister forwards a message from her friend that says my father was humble despite his accomplishments. My fingers start to tremble and I push my phone away. He was not; he is... There is a video of people trooping into our house for mgbalu, to give condolences, and I want to reach in and wrench them away from our living room… I think, Go home! … How dare you make this thing true? Somehow, these well-wishers have become complicit... Needle-pricks of resentment flood through me at the thought of people who are more than eighty-eight years old, older than my father and alive and well… I am afraid of going to bed and of waking up; afraid of tomorrow and of all the tomorrows after. I am filled with disbelieving astonishment… How is it that the world keeps going, breathing in and out unchanged, while in my soul there is a permanent scattering?”

