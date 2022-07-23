What the dog saw and other fascinating tales by Malcolm Gladwell

You know the story. On August 7, 1998, two Al Qaeda suicide bombers detonated a massive truck filled with explosives outside the US Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

At around the same time, at 10.30 am, a similar bombing was happening in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Nairobi bombing recorded 213 deaths and thousands of casualties, the majority from the neighbouring building, The Co-operative Bank Building.

It housed several more people in its high-rise architectural wonder and was not bomb-resistant, like the US embassy.

Intelligence aware

The story you might not know is that US intelligence was well aware of the imminent attack months before it happened.

They had identified an Al Qaeda cell in Kenya and were surveilling its members.

They had an eight-page letter written by an Al Qaeda operative talking about bomb makers coming to Nairobi.

Kenyan intelligence had also warned US intelligence about this plan to attack.

The November before, a man who worked for Al Qaeda had walked into the US embassy itself and told US intelligence about the plan to blow it up.

Prudence Bushnell, the US ambassador to Kenya at the time, had written to the US begging for more security.

(I remember that she had also begged them to relocate the embassy to outside the CBD.)

After the attack, they called her and asked her, How could this have happened? She was mortified and said, But I wrote you a letter.

*

This story is not mine, I have borrowed it from a book I have just finished reading.

The book is ‘What the Dog Saw’ by Malcolm Gladwell. I am sure you know Malcolm Gladwell.

Or have heard of him. He wrote that book that became popular.

Rather, the concept from the book of 10,000 hours became popular. ‘The Outliers.’

Malcolm here posited that to be really good at something – no matter if it is writing, cooking, running, or fooling around – then you must put in at least 10,000 hours of practice.

I have not read ‘The Outliers’ yet. I will read it last after I have read all of Malcolm’s other books.

Reading it last will be my rebellion against the pop culture trend. (I know, ha-ha, I am being silly. And petty.)

Anyway, this story about the August 7 bombing is from ‘What the Dog Saw’.

The story goes into great detail about terrorist attacks and suicide bombings across the world.

Malcolm asks the question we all ask after the bombings: Our country’s intelligence knew about these imminent attacks yet they didn’t do anything to stop them. Why?

I will let you read the book to get the answer to this question.

It turns out that connecting the dots from the intelligence collected to stop the attacks is not as straightforward as you and I imagine it to be.

Fascinating storyteller

Malcolm is a fascinating storyteller. He is also not a lazy writer, either – he does his research, interviews the people behind the scenes, and crunches the numbers.

His appetite for looking underneath the hood of the car and tearing the greasy engine apart screw by screw is geeky and beautiful.

Aside from this story about the terrorist attacks, he also looks into the story of a man whose job is to calm the angriest and meanest of animals with the just touch of his hand.

Malcolm is not interested in how the man calms these troubled dogs and whatnot, he is more interested in what the dogs see when the master is working his magic.

Malcolm also looks at the inventor of the birth control pill, and what this inventor didn’t know about women’s health.

He looks into the art of failure. Into the myth of talent, where he asks the question, ‘Are smart people overrated?’

Malcolm writes about the shortcomings of job interviews, about knowing how to hire when you can’t tell who is right for the job.

He calls it the quarterback problem – there are jobs such as teaching where you can’t predict how the teachers will do until they are in the classroom teaching your children for an entire school year.

My favourite story in the book is Late Bloomers: it is about people who don’t make it until they are in their 40s and 50s.

My second favourite story is about the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

Malcolm asks, Who can be blamed for this disaster?

‘What the Dog Saw’ is a wonderful book and I suggest you get it. You will read it slowly, a chapter at most a day.

You will find yourself looking up from the page every so often to mull over something Malcolm has said.