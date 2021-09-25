University of Nairobi should not allow Ngugi dream to die

Fountain of knowledge

The Fountain of Knowledge at the University of Nairobi. The university in July decided to abolish the Department of Literature and combine literature with linguistics.

Photo credit: University of Nairobi

By  EVAN MWANGI

If you realise the world takes your Kenyan university more seriously than its administrators take it, what would you do? Isn’t the temptation to give up too strong?

