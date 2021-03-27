Tribute to Lorna Irungu, a woman for all seasons

Lorna Irungu

Lorna Irungu was an eloquent and progressive voice in TV debates on our culture and politics. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  TEE NGUGI

What you need to know:

  • She was diagnosed with Lupus in her twenties and underwent three kidney transplants.

I never met Lorna Irungu in person, but I knew of her from way back in the early 2000s. A friend had handed me a video of a Kenyan movie – Dangerous Affair – directed by Judy Kibinge.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.