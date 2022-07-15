TikTok launches new features in Kenya to curb propaganda head of polls

Popular short video platform TikTok launched new features to help curb misinformation, disinformation and propaganda ahead of August 9 General Election.

The entertainment platform says its recent development aims to help its users access factual and authoritative information about the polls.

“These efforts are part of TikTok's commitment to curb misinformation in the lead up to the elections and ensure that information is disseminated responsibly,” said Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda TikTok’s Sub Saharan Government Relations in a statements

TikTok says it has collaborated with various stakeholders, experts and organisations to strengthen its efforts to protect against harm and misuse on its platform, hence promoting safety on the platform.

The team in Africa did week-long engagements in Kenya targeting NGOs, government, media, corporate organisations, civil societies, educational institutions and other role-players that form part of the TikTok community in Kenya.

“Our resolve is to spread positivity in markets where we operate as we promote peaceful coexistence,” He added

As part of the initiative, TikTok launched a 3-part series titled #TikTokForPeace in partnership with Article19 which is a series of TikTok LIVE streams hosted at Strathmore University, Policy Innovation centre and streamed on the Article19 TikTok page featuring key opinion shapers in government, civil society and academia, to focus on tolerance, building bridges and active citizenship.

In Kenya and beyond, the TikTok community is encouraged to be a part of the campaign by reporting harmful content that appears untrue and fuels any political intolerance in any way.

TikTok is a platform that encourages authentic and entertaining content that speaks to the important message of national and global harmony.