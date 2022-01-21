Amanda Gorman

Talking power with my sisters: from Maya Angelou to Gorman

By  Austin Bukenya

  • Amanda Gorman’s appearance was strongly reminiscent of the late Maya Angelou at the Inauguration of Bill Clinton in January 1993.
  • Another female poet, Elizabeth Alexander, performed “Praise Song for the Day” at Barack Obama’s Inauguration in 2009.

I have been spending quality time this week with women whom I love passionately, doing what we enjoy doing most in life. As they have been doing for over a quarter century now, my sisters at FEMRITE (the Uganda Women Writers Association) organized a writing workshop in Kampala to kick off the New Year, and they invited me to facilitate it alongside Commonwealth Literature prize-winning writer Doreen Baingana, author of Tropical Fish and Other Stories.

