Makerere University

The Makerere University Main Hall in Kampala. 

| File | AFP

Weekend

Prime

[email protected]: Have Kenya’s great Makerereans received invitations?

New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • Makerere’s “building” prowess was very much on show at the [email protected] celebration inaugural ceremony.
  • The University intends to publish its own history, as a part of its centenary celebrations.

Makerere University turns 100 years old this year. The yearlong Centenary celebrations are, in fact, already in progress. They kicked off in October last year, led by President Yoweri Museveni, in his capacity as “Visitor” to the University (an office that empowers him to look into the affairs and running of the institution as and when the need arises).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.