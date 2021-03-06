Secrets of a few women who have influenced me

Prof Helen Nabasuta Mugambi.

Prof Helen Nabasuta Mugambi.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

Monday, March 8 this year is International Women’s Day, one of my favourite holidays, and I want to celebrate it by, you guessed it, writing about women. You know that I frequently talk, write and think about women and I make no apologies for my belief that women are arguably the most important subject in the world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.