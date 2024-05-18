Remembering Benga great DO Misiani 18 years on

For Benga fans beginning Friday and throughout the weekend, it will be an opportunity to cherish and mark the 18th anniversary since the death of the legendary Benga musician Daniel Owino (DO) Misiani.

The great musician died in a grisly road accident near Kisumu town on May 17, 2006, and was band leader of the DO 7 Shirati Jazz Band (also popularly known as the “King of history”). Born in Shirati, Tanzania, he moved to Kenya in the mid-60s where he groomed his illustrious Benga musical career.

Speaking to Saturday Nation, Benga music producer George Ouma of Jojo Records recalled the great times he had shared with Misiani.

“He was a jovial and remorseful person who never held a grudge. In the event of any dispute he would ensure it was settled as soon as possible, ” Ouma added.

Notably, Ouma also recalled having produced some of Misiani's great songs like Ukombozi I and II and The late Julius Nyerere.

Some of Misiani’s popular songs include Isabella Muga, Lala Salama, Kiseru, Christina Jaber and Safari ya Amerika Notably Safari ya Amerika was dedicated to his fans in the USA, where he occasionally toured to perform. While members of the Paris-based Congolese Soukous Stars did a rendition of Kiseru on their Nairobi Night medley song.

Misiani, like some of his counterparts, occasionally stirred controversy on some of his songs. Notably on Bim en Bim which put him into some trouble with some government authorities for mistaken messaging in the song.

Similarly, speaking to Saturday Nation, yesterday Benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba recalled Misiani’s great potential in music.

“He was my greatest inspiration in music, especially when I was still a member of his DO 7 Shirati Jazz alongside others like his widow Queen Babito, Grace Tobias, Odira Pombe Kali and Odhis, “she said.

Linet, who leads the Kisumu-based Karapul Jazz Band, recalled being among those who accompanied Misiani on some of his musical tours to Europe. Notably, his final tour to Europe in 2005, when they performed in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

During Misiani’s musical tours to the USA, Linet singled out Kenyan promoter Mathews Anyumba as amongst those on the frontline of supporting his shows there. Misiani’s son Jared Aywayo is also based in the USA.

As Linet pointed out, with no special concert set for this week in his honour, she will join most of Misiani’s fans in celebrating him online.

“Most of us who worked with him will be mainly sharing his music online alongside his fans,” Linet said.

She has also recently taken a break from live performances with plans to resume soon.