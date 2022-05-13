Benga fans to commemorate DO Misiani's 16th anniversary
Benga fans will on Tuesday mark the 16th anniversary since the death of the legendary Benga musician Daniel Owino (DO) Misiani.
Misiani, who led DO Shirati Jazz Band, is remembered for songs like Lala Salama, Christina Jaber, Kiseru and Isabella Muga.
Luo FM stations such as Ramogi FM, Lolwe FM, Dala FM and Lake Victoria FM, are expected to dedicate considerable airtime for the late musicia's popular hits.
Benga fans Gideon Omwono, Shem Okello and Ezekiel Bunde of Mombasa said they would spend Tuesday listening to some of Misiani’s best songs online.