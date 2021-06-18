Papa Eliakim: My engineer father never stifled my music

Papa Eliakim Rogo

Papa Eliakim Rogo is a 39-year-old musician who specialises in Luo Rhumba music.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nobert Oluoch Ndisio

What you need to know:

  • Singer’s style has been compared to that of Ochieng Kabasseleh.
  • The musician's father was a civil engineer and a scholar.


Papa Eliakim Rogo is a 39-year-old musician. He hails from Gem Kathomo, Siaya County. The first born in a family of six siblings, he attended Manyatta Primary School and Nyamasaria Secondary School, both in Kisumu County.

