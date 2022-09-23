New faces emerge in list for annual literary prizes





Just like the Nairobi International Book Fair (NIBF) could not be held since 2019, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, literary awards, too, were put on ice.

Now, with the return of NIBF, literary awards are also making a comeback.

There are two literary awards offered by the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA), namely, the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature, which dates back to 1974, and the Wahome Mutahi Literary prize, which was awarded for the first time in 2006.

It is dedicated to the honour of the late humorist, journalist, thespian and published author. The two awards are given alternately each year at the tail end of the book fair.

This year, and perhaps to compensate for the two-year hiatus, KPA has decided to make things exciting and offer a hybrid of the two awards.

Already, excitement is in the air as judges have released the list of nominees. Just as the awards are of a hybrid nature, the nominees, too, are a mixed bag, featuring experienced heads and new entrants into the writing arena. There are also a few surprises here and there.

Among the veterans include award-winning Kiswahili scholar Kithaka wa Mberia and Literature don Egara Kabaji. Surprise entrants include popular blogger Sarah Haluwa, who makes her debut in authorship with a children’s book.

New entrants

From the list of nominees, it is clear that new entrants into the publishing scene, namely One Planet, Storymoja and Queenex, are knocking on the doors of established heavy hitters like East African Educational Publishers (EAEP) and Oxford University Press, as they have almost evenly bagged the nomination slots.

In the adult English category, the nominees are The Wayward Vagabond, by MG Kahende, which is published by EAEP, Leading Light by Kithusi Mulonzya, a journalist-turned publisher (One Planet), and The Havoc of Choice by Wanjiru Koinange (Bunk Books).

Wayward Vagabond is a historical narrative that attempts to recreate the story of Dr David Livingstone, his missionary efforts and the birth of the colonial adventure.

Leading Light tells the struggles of Mutati in the face of a mean step-father and his eventual triumph in spite of heavy odds.

The Havoc of Choice, on the other hand, tackles the elephant in the Kenyan room, Kenya’s ethnic skirmishes brought about by elections. The book also explores the possibility of enduring reconciliation.

In the Kiswahili Adult category, the nominees are Kwenzi Gizani by Prof Kithaka wa Mberia (Marimba Publications), Wema Waliobaki by Alphonse Ndambuki (Oxford University Press) and Tubadilishe Jina, by Leonard Sanja (Oxford University Press)

Kwenzi Gizani is a play that tackles the sensitive topic of rape in the family, the struggle for justice and the obstacles placed on the way.

Wema Waliobaki is a narrative that delves into the pitfalls of modern marriages, as well as trickery and crime. In Tubadilishe Jina, the author takes the reader on a journey of political intrigue, where corrupt and tyrannical leaders call the shots.

In the English Youth category, the nominees are A Journey of Becoming by Prof Egara Kabaji (One Planet), Benji’s Big Win by Nducu wa Ngugi, who is Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s son (EAEP) and Let’s Talk About This, by Moraa Gitaa (World’s Unknown Publishers).

A Journey of Becoming revolves around FGM and its effects on society, while Benji’s Big Win is a tale of mischief and adventure among three teenagers. In Let’s Talk About This, Moraa Gitaa, an award-winning author, talks about the trauma occasioned by rape.

Kiswahili category

Nominees in the Kiswahili Youth category are Mbona Hivi? By Shullam Nzioka (Oxford University Press), Makovu ya Uhai, by journalist Shisia Wasilwa (Queenex Publishers) and Taabu za Tabu, by Mathias Momanyi (EAEP).

Mbona Hivi? is a story crafted around politics of language where Kiswahili finds its position threatened by Sheng.

What will give? In Makovu ya Uhai, Shisia Wasilwa tells the story of Daudi, his struggle to survive in an urban setting and how this affects his family. Taabu za Tabu, on the other hand, delves into a life where HIV/Aids is a constant reality and how families cope.

In the Children’s English category, the nominees are The Yao Stories by Seth Mboya (Storymoja), The Secret Wish by Jennie Marima (Setmark) and Chadi’s Trip by Sarah Haluwa (Storymoja).

Nominees in the Children’s Kiswahili category are Fumbo la Watamu, by Ali Attas (One Planet), Tatizo la Mamba, by Odhiambo Obura (JKF) and Paka wa Zena na Hadithi Nyingine, by Pauline Kea (Queenex Publishers).

In the Wahome Mutahi Literary Prize, the nominees are Hustlers’ Chains by Samuel Wachira (One Planet) and Fool’s Express by Charles Okoth (Queenex).

Judges received 42 books, which were then whittled down to 20 nominees. They note that there has been marked improvement with regard to the quality of publications.

“However, it appears that publishers of English texts have marginally done better over those of Kiswahili texts,” they add. “Overall, there is need for consistency and professionalism in the areas of editing and review of manuscripts submitted for publishing.”

Though the Wahome Mutahi Prize is judged on humour, the judges aver that the same is missing in the submitted texts. “Indeed, texts submitted under this category fell short of the expectations of the prize and that of the judges,” says the judges’ report. “Thus, as judges, we admit that the issue of humour is more involving for the creative writer than it is for other genres.”

Judges panel

The judging panel is led by Dr Tom Odhiambo of the University of Nairobi, Larry Ndivo of Machakos University and Rayya Timammy the University of Nairobi.

Kiarie Kamau, the chairman of the Kenya Publishers Association, said that they are committed to uplifting the standards of writing in the country through literary awards. He, however, noted that sponsors who had supported the awards for many years pulled out.

“We are in the process of negotiating with new sponsors, and soon we shall sign a deal. For the moment, we are super excited that Madison Insurance is keen on sponsoring the book prizes,” explained Kiarie.

Mark Mwangangi, who heads business and product development at the insurer, told Saturday Nation, they are happy to be associated with the awards as they have had rewarding working experience with publishers.

“We are keen on promoting talent as it impacts positively on the general society. We look forward to a long-term and rewarding engagement with publishers on this front,” he explained.