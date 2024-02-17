Nairobi's Club Vibro to host weekend rhumba shows

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, it is set to be a weekend of action at the Club Vibro, off Langata Road. It starts tonight and is held every Saturday with the Bakijana Rhumba Band at the club behind T-Mall on Langata Road.

The group specialises in both new and old Rhumba songs. Meanwhile, tomorrow and every Sunday the same spot hosts the Afro Sounds led by Elvis Lola while every Friday it’s the Rhumba Japan Band led by Goby Makabi Manenga also at the same spot. Rhumba DJ Tonny entertains patrons every Wednesday.

Revellers at the Club Vibro can also sample African cuisine consisting of kienyeji chicken, nyama choma, fresh grilled goat meat, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and wines.

Elsewhere, Lesasa Jocker and his 12-member Bilenge Musica International perform at the Alaska Lounge in Nairobi West Shopping Centre every Friday.

On Saturdays the same group performs during the Rhumba Yababoss shows at the Chatter Place, B-Arcade Mall in Kilimani. Shows start at 5pm and end at 11pm. Every Thursday, Lesasa and his band perform at the Treasure Gardens, also in Kilimani.

Another show is lined up for couples in Nairobi today at the Ngong racecourse, Waterfront Grounds. The event, ‘Gordons Funfair-Uncoupled,’ will start at 2pm.

For theatre enthusiasts, the Braeburn Theatre on Gitanga Road in Nairobi will today host Engage with the play ‘What’s Love Got to do with It. Among those expected to perform will be Tim Kipchumba, Charles Waiyaki, Leah Asego, Zelipah Githui, Catherine Asego, Kimberley Asego and Patricia Ithau. The show starts at 6.30pm.

Entrance is Sh2,500 (advance). Next Saturday it will be the Delta Motorsport Attack round one to be held at the Whistling Moran Track located at Athi River.