Malaika Cultural Festival set for Voi town

Arrangements are underway for the Malaika Cultural Festival which is set to be held on April 16 in Voi town, Taita Taveta County.

The event, which is modelled on the world famous Malaika song by the legendary Fadhili William, is expected to incorporate a host of other activities.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, the event convener, lawyer Duncan Mwanyumba, said it will also double up as a belated 21st anniversary of Fadhili’s death.

“We plan to not only celebrate Fadhili’s musical life but the general Taita Taveta cultural life,” Mwanyumba said.

Fadhili, who was buried at the Kariokor Cemetery, Nairobi in February 2001, hailed from Rong’e-Juu in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

Besides Malaika, Fadhili was also composed other popular songs such as Taxi Driver and Nilikuchagua.

He was a member of the legendary Equator Sound Band where he played alongside other musicians such as Daudi Kabaka, Nashil Pichen, Gabriel Omolo and Peter Tsotsi. One of the group’s most popular songs was Pole Musa.

Fadhili also recorded with the Hodi Boys Band.

The event was initially scheduled for February, but was postponed due to logistical changes. The theme of this year’s event is “Promoting Peace and Unity Beyond 2022”.

Other than celebrating Fadhili, the festival’s organising committee plans to looking into promoting local music talents, bringing people together, promoting environmental conservation, promoting Taita Hills and the Greater Tsavo as a tourist destination.

Among those expected to perform at the event include Freshley Mwamburi of Stella hit song fame, Solomon Kombo and the Gonda Yabara Isanga (Mwazindika dance troupe).