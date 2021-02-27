Let us fix the English syllabus and exams once and for all

KCSE English Paper 1

Form Four candidates wait to sit their KCSE English Paper 1 test at the Starehe Boys Centre in Nairobi in 2013.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kiarie Ranji

Teacher

t Ann School

What you need to know:

  • In paper one, where we have the functional writing, the syllabus is archaic.

  • Also such complex writing like publications, will writing and field work should be tackled by students when they join the university.

Many people have always wondered why it is impossible for students to score an A or A- in English in the KCSE exams. The answer is simple: the syllabus of English/Literature in secondary education is a total mess.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.