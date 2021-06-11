Kenya's top producer Eugene Mbugua ventures into Tanzanian market

Kenyan TV producer Eugene Mbugua has set out to expand the production of his content to include the East Africa region.

Mbugua has been pitching tent in Dar es Salaam for the last one week meeting with the country’s showbiz honchos and entertainment gurus in an effort to extend his reach beyond Kenya.

"The talks have really been good and I must say things are shaping up well. I have held several meetings with notable entertainment stakeholders here and we should be able to produce a number of shows from Tanzania," Mbugua said.

Mbugua has already met Clouds Media Group CEO and founder Joseph Kusaga who reportedly has stakes at Wasafi Media franchise.

The 30-year-old producer has also held talks with E-FM Company Limited Francis Antony Ciza popularly known as Majizzo. The company owns E-FM radio and TVE, TV station.

Kenyan TV producer Eugene Mbugua (right) with Clouds Media Group CEO and founder Joseph Kusaga. Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

Among other entertainment personalities that Mbugua is seeking to collaborate with are renowned music producer and sound engineer Hermy B, East Africa radio presenter Evans Bukuku, Bongo flava artiste Juma Jux and legendary rapper Ambwene Yesaya better known as AY.

Mbugua is the creator of the popular Sol Family reality show featuring multiple award-winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol and the recently launched This Love show that follows the lives of musical couple Nameless and Wahu.

Mbugua has also produced a number of local TV show, including Foods of Kenya, Stori Yangu, Get in the Kitchen and Being Bahati.