Kenya's top producer Eugene Mbugua ventures into Tanzanian market

Eugene Mbugua

Renowned Kenyan TV producer Eugene Mbugua.

Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Mbugua is the creator of Sol Family and This Love reality shows featuring Sauti Sol and musical couple Nameless and Wahu respectively.
  • Mbugua has also produced a number of local TV show, including Foods of Kenya, Stori Yangu, Get in the Kitchen and Being Bahati

Kenyan TV producer Eugene Mbugua has set out to expand the production of his content to include the East Africa region.

