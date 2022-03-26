Kanda Junior returns with dance shows
What you need to know:
- He also now performs at various spots in Nairobi’s CBD during weekdays.
- Artiste says he is planning to release new songs that he has been recording.
Dancer and singer Kanda Junior is back with new dance shows.
He now performs with his back up group on Fridays at the Muthiga Inn Country Club on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway. He also now performs at various spots in Nairobi’s CBD during weekdays.
Kanda has also been working with dance troupes who have been featured on some clips of various artistes.
At the same time, the artiste said he is planning to release new songs that he has been recording.