Kanda Junior resumes live shows

Popular dancer and singer Kanda Junior has resumed his live performance having earlier taken a break due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Kanda, who has lately been doing online shows, will now be performing with his backup group at the Muthiga Inn Country Club past Kinoo on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway every Friday.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, Kanda said that he will soon resume his shows in clubs in Nairobi city centre and other venues out of town.

Kanda also revealed that he is planning to release new songs which he composed and recorded during the long break off stage.

Meanwhile, Ohangla artiste Emma Jalamo will on Saturday afternoon perform at the Dream Village Restaurant in Nairobi South B.

Emma (Austine Odhiambo) is best known for songs such as We Chayo Jathum, Utanikumbuka, and Amilo Nyar Nyakach.

Prior to going solo Emma had stints with various artistes, including Ohangla queen Lady Maureen’s backup group.

Emma’s musical appeal has had more to do with his ability to blend Ohangla, Benga and Rhumba genre in his songs.