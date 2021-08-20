Kanda Junior resumes live shows

Kanda Junior

Singer and dancer Kanda Junior performs in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

What you need to know:

  • Kanda Junior said that he will soon resume his shows in clubs in Nairobi city centre and other venues out of town.
  • Kanda is also planning to release new songs which he composed and recorded during the long break off stage.

Popular dancer and singer Kanda Junior has resumed his live performance having earlier taken a break due to Covid-19 restrictions.

