Kanda Junior lines up live shows in Nairobi

Sensational dancer and singer Kanda Junior performs every Wednesday at Club City Space along Moi Avenue (opposite Galitos) and every Saturday at Club Platinum next to Kenya cinema.

During live shows, he is backed by his queen dancers alongside disco music by DJ Gib- The Smasher. Besides dance shows, Kanda Junior has also released songs like Sweet Love and Amapiano. He is also working on an album which he is looking forward to releasing soon. His fans can contact him through his Facebook account (Kanda Junior, and Kanda Junior Kenya, on Instagram @kandajunior and also on his YouTube account @ Kanda junior.

Elsewhere, The Maze 2024 1st edition is set to be held on March 2 at the Labona Pronto, Capital Heights, Upper Hill, Nairobi. The Maze is a city-wide pursuit where competitors will be engaged in a treasure hunt around the city.

Teams will make their way from location to location to pick up carefully hidden clues.