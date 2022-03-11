How war propaganda works in ongoing Russia-Ukraine duel

Ukrainian Military Forces

A serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces looks out from his tank prior to the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region on March 8, 2022. 

By  Martin Kurgat

What you need to know:

  • Propaganda can be used in controversial matters including war.
  • The Ukrainian conflict has generated many propaganda techniques.

As we enter the second week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, false or misleading videos and images about the invasion continue to go viral. Among the things spreading quickly are old videos depicted as current – along with claims that pictures are old, even when they verifiably come from the present conflict. Claims have circulated online of images and clips from the destruction of some cities in Ukraine. These claims – made by a variety of pro-Russia groups – are all false propaganda. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.