How greedy Kenyan professors are busy failing the academy

By  Peter Wasamba

What you need to know:

  • A number of our professors are fake, arrogant, conniving, ethnically inclined, intellectually dwarfed and desperate for material enrichment.
  • They can't wait to share posh residential addresses with politicians they call thieves in their lectures.

If any title has lost meaning in Kenya in the recent past, it is that of a professor. The current confusion in higher education management in Kenya is blamed on political interference, negative ethnicity and lack of funding. All these reasons are correct, but they are not the only ones. The elephant in the room is the role of professors in the academy.

