Sort out mess in recognition of foreign PhDs

PhD graduand

Maseno University board member Edwins Mukabana confers a degree to a PhD graduand during the institution's 20th graduation ceremony on April 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mose

What you need to know:

  • The Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Kenya National Qualifications Agency both claim the right to equate academic qualifications from foreign universities.
  • My colleague’s experience indicates that there is a missing link between legislation and how this is implemented. 

One of the functions of the Commission for University Education (CUE) is the recognition and equation of qualifications. At the Kenya National Qualifications Agency, their services range from equation of qualifications, registration of qualifications to issuance of certificate of certification equivalence and accreditation.

