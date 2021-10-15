Abdulrazak Gurnah
File | AFP

Weekend

Prime

Gurna’s Nobel will inspire younger African writers

By  Mohamed Bakari

Vice Chancellor

Islamic University of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Abdulrazak Gurnah effortlessly addresses the issues of political asylum, marginalisation and integration.
  • His earliest fictions also addressed the unpalatable issues of same-gender sex in a society he came from.

This year’s Nobel Prize for Literature went to Abdulrazak Gurnah, 73-year-old writer and academic, born in Zanzibar and currently residing in England. This choice took many literature aficionados by surprise, including serious scholars of literature from both Britain and outside. This is completely understandable, given that the last time any African won the Nobel was decades ago with few, and far between.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.