Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Zanzibari novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

  • He becomes only the second black African writer to win the prize since Wole Soyinka in 1986.

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the 2021 Nobel prize in literature, the award-giving Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

