Education is key to unlocking the potential of South Sudan

South Sudanese

A man carries the South Sudan’s national flag at Mangateen Internally Displaced Persons centre in Juba on November 17, 2018. South Sudan is celebrating its 10th independence anniversary this year.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Francis Mading Deng

What you need to know:

  • One of the reasons people resisted sending their children to school was because they feared that it would take them away from their cultural tradition.
  • Eventually, most people incrementally recognised the value of modern education over their indigenous knowledge.

As South Sudan celebrates the 10th anniversary of their independence, we must remember that South Sudan is a country in painful and desperate need for good news - to inspire hope and motivate people. From the days we used to write with charcoal, there have been tremendous changes in the education sector.

