Easter weekend of worship and entertainment

Various entertainment spots in the country have lined up shows for revelers on Easter weekend. With Covid-19 restrictions, which limited social events last year, having been lifted, members of the public will be spoilt for choice on where and how to spend their time this Easter.

In Nairobi, country music cover artiste, Sir Elvis, will host a show dubbed ‘Country at the Garden with Sir Elvis’ on Saturday evening at Treasure Gardens in Kilimani (opposite Kilimani Primary School) Nairobi.

Sir Elvis has excelled at doing popular country music renditions and his own compositions, the most popular one being Loving Man.

At the same time, Bilenge Musica Du Congo band, led by Darzee Kalend, will be on stage on Saturday night at JM Lounge in Lavington (opposite Quickmatt Othaya Road). On Sunday afternoon, the band will perform at Treasure Gardens Kilimani.

Elsewhere, Nyumbani Foods will host ‘Choma and Booze Festival’ on Saturday at the Harlequins on Ngong road in Nairobi. Among the artistes expected to perform at the show include rapper Khaligraph Jones, Afro-fusion star Kisumu and Avril.

There will also be plenty of entertainment from DJs Meal-Tone, Ricky, Sos and UV Hypeman Ballo. Entrance fee is Sh1,000 (advance) and Sh1,500 (gate).

Meanwhile, renowned comedian Churchill (Dan Ndambuki) will on Saturday night entertain fans at Kakamega Golf Hotel. The show will feature performances by among other Mzee Otoyo and Prof Hamo.

Gospel fans in Nairobi will be treated to an Easter Monday show featuring South African gospel minister and worshipper Charisma Hanekam at Nairobi Cinema.

Charisma, of Joyous Celebration fame, arrived in Nairobi early this week and will be the guest minister during the Worship Heart Africa Encounter on Easter Monday.

She is expected to team up with Pastor Ayuma Omufulukhani of Wastahili hit. Other artiste expected to minister at the event are Pastors Mary Atieno, Lavender Obuya, Dor Max, and the Worship Heart Africa team.