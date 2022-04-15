Cheza Gospel Festival in Nairobi on Easter weekend
What you need to know:
- Guardian Angel, Moji Shortbaba, Mercy Masika, Muhanji and Shani to perform at the extravaganza.
- In Machakos, the Masaku TT will on Saturday host Carchella Festival, featuring auto shows and fun games.
Cheza Gospel Festival is set to be held on Sunday at Nairobi Cinema.
Some of the gospel artistes expected to perform at the extravaganza include Guardian Angel, Moji Shortbaba, Mercy Masika, Muhanji, Shani, Deus Derick and Alic dance crew.
The show, whose entrance fee is Sh500, will be hosted by Sir Alex and Kenny Kagiri.
In Machakos, the Masaku TT will on Saturday host Carchella Festival, featuring auto shows and fun games.
Meanwhile, in Mombasa Amitie Musica Band, led by Crispen Tambwe, will the whole of this weekend on stage at the Summit Grill VOK Mombasa. The shows that start at 6pm.