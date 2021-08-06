CS Amina Mohamed’s call that made my Tokyo Olympic Games

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • One of the most touching moments for me was Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s press conference, on the first day of the Games, July 24.
  • One of the CS’s wishes that particularly caught my attention was that we should have Japanese professors coming to Kenya to teach Japanese, and Kenyans going to Japan to teach Kiswahili. 

In Literature, we dwell a lot on the concepts of cause, consequence and coincidence. The ability to establish or identify such relationships, or patterns, gives significance or meaning to the flood of happenings and events around us. The famous English novelist, E.M. Forster framed the skill with concise artistry in his iconic work, A Passage to India. “Only connect,” he wrote.

