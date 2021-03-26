Congolese singer DPretty launches new Afro-pop beat in the US

US- based Congolese artiste DPretty is among the immigrants who have been on a campaign to promote cohesion through music not only in America but also back home in DR Congo.

Dpretty (Dema Luyindula), who is an Afro-pop recording artiste, has dedicated his time since migrating to the USA about 20 years ago to his non-profit organization, CGA (Congolese Genocide Awareness).

Despite being kept off stage due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Dpretty has been working on a new single “Boom Keke” which was launched virtually online two weeks ago.

During a recent interview Dpretty expressed optimism with the new release which according to him “is a way of bringing back good vibrations in order to heal the world from that negative pandemic vibration”.

Notably, on the new song which is also available on video, he has teamed up with JPink who brings in the R&B flavour to the new African urban rhythm track.

The new single produced through the New York -based Tabilulu Productions is already proving popular fans online seen as a "chemistry of two hearts," blending the musical talents of DPretty and Jpink (Jochebed Pink).

Dpretty who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, says he initially wanted to shoot the video in New York City at a particular rooftop or in Jersey City, (having the Manhattan skyline as a background scenery). But due to Covid-19 protocol, it was best to do it locally.

US based Congolese artiste DPretty. Photo credit: Pool

“It was, by far, the biggest difficult move I had to make as far as a music video project was concerned considering the tight situation. It was a really nice scene, so I’m glad we did it.”

Dpretty was among those who eulogised his Los Angeles- based fellow artiste Christian Longomba who succumbed to a long battle with a brain tumour two weeks ago.

Dpretty’s fans can also link up with him on Facebook and upcoming performances. https://linktr. ee/DPretty?. Also through Tabilulu Productions on Facebook.





Veteran musician Lutumba Simaro Masiya. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, fans and counterparts of legendary former TP OK Jazz musician Lutumba Simaro Masiya will on Tuesday next week be marking the second anniversary since his death at a Paris hospital.

Popularly referred to as “Le Poete” due to his excellence at compositions, Simaro Masiya was the long serving vice president of the TPOK Jazz under Franco Luambo Makiadi.

Most fans are expected to celebrate by sharing his music on social media.

Veteran Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta, who died in the DR Congo on March 7, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

Elsewhere, arrangements are set for veteran singer Josky Kiambukuta Londa’s burial in Kinshasa DR Congo next Saturday. Fans and counterparts have been meeting at his residence since his death on March 7.