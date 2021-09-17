Club Touch On opens in Kitale town

With a serene atmosphere, magnificent finishing, good music, big screens and security, top government officials led hundreds of revellers during the opening of Club Touch On in Kitale.

The new club in Kitale town’s CBD, which is adjacent to the Kitale Museum, was a beehive of activities last weekend as Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa among other leaders graced the opening of the club.

The club owned by a Bungoma-based businessman Arthur Wafula is a high-end entertainment hub in the region.

Mr Wafula revealed that the club has been designed to give revellers a complete stadium simulation.

"If you are looking for a place where you can enjoy your favourite games live while sampling drinks, then Club Touch On is the place to be,” said Mr Wafula.

“Depending on the theme for the night, there will be DJs and sometimes live bands performing all through the week," he added.

Attractive décor

He added that each of the bars has attractive décor to offer a range of settings for clients.

"To quench your taste buds, Club Touch On serves traditional Kenyan foods, international gourmet meals and nyama choma,” said Mr Wafula.

The club has a unique VIP lounge for those who want to meet while enjoying their drinks.

Offer jobs

Mr Lusaka said the joint will offer jobs to youths in the area.

"I am impressed with the VIP lounge, the private VVIP members’ chamber,” he said.

He added: “This is the kind of high profile joints you see in New York, Las Vegas and Cairo, it is a place for the mature crowd.”

Mr Wafula said that over Sh40 million has been used to renovate the facility.

Mr Wafula added: “It all goes down to making the best use of the space you have. It is all about serving the people right and that's why we started this club.”

“When we started, we spent Sh15 million on the lounges, lighting and sound. Ideally, we did not want to attract too many people but the class would spend Sh10 thousand per table of four," he said.