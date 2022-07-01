Churchill Show Mursik Edition set for Eldoret

For comedy fans in Eldoret, it will be another day of fun set for at the Rupa’s Mall Grounds where the second edition of the Churchill Show Mursik Edition is set to be held.

The first edition of the show, which is hosted by Churchill and sponsored by Safaricom, was due to be held yesterday at the Catholic University of East Africa. Today’s show is set to start at 4 pm. Tomorrow, there will be a show for children also at Rupa’s Mall Ground from 2 pm. According to the event organisers, tomorrow’s show is dedicated to pupils and students who are currently on a short school holiday break.