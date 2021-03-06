Bunny Wailer
Bunny Wailer and the rise and break-up of The Wailers

By  BILLIE ODIDI

The death of Jamaican music legend Bunny Wailer on Monday this week at the age of 73 brings to an end a career that encapsulates the evolution of reggae from an exotic Caribbean musical style into a global cultural phenomenon.

