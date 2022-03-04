A thrilling adventure book about youth and terrorism

Tony Mochama

Spoken word artiste and author Tony Mochama speaks during the launch of the 10th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary and the fourth edition of Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu at The Stanley in Nairobi on July 30, 2021. He has released a new book, ‘A Jacket for Ahmet.’

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fast-paced with accurately placed colloquialisms, the book seems to deliberately choose a light, humorous tone.
  • Expect numerous references to popular culture, including the hit song “Githurai” by Mr Googs and Mr Lenny by Vinnie Banton.

Title: A Jacket for Ahmet

