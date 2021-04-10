A cocktail from the savannah or manifesto for polygamy?

‘Cocktail from the Savannah

The cover of ‘Cocktail from the Savannah’ by Ciku Kimani-Mwaniki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

In these dark days it is rare to read stories with a happy ending. The ‘they-all-lived-happily-together’ formula is as rare as a hug in these Covid-19 days. It appears as if dystopia has really taken over the world. Unhappiness, violence, betrayal, death etc stalk the pages of fiction, drama or even poetry.

