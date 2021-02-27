Kamala’s way, determination and the black history month

Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds during a virtual roundtable with lawmakers and women leaders from advocacy organisations meeting in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  DOROTHY KWEYU

The Black History Month (February 1 to March 1) ends on Monday, and what an opportune moment to review Kamala’s Way: An American Life by veteran journalist Dan Morain, who, according to the book’s blurb, has watched Kamala’s “ascent over 25 years while covering California for the Los Angeles Times”.

