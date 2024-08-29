The new era of university governance

A once male-dominated landscape, leadership now bears the unforgettable marks of female pioneers who wield their influence with grace and determination.

Of the remarkable women who have etched their names into the records of Kenyan history, Martha Karua, the resolute party leader of the National Rainbow Coalition, stands tall, as her vision transcends mere politics. Lady Justice Martha Koome, the first-ever female Chief Justice of Kenya, presides over the legal compass of the nation.

Her unwavering commitment to justice and equality has inspired generations of law students. Not forgetting Faith Mony Odhiambo, the Chairperson of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), a force to be reckoned with, urging young minds to embrace advocacy and uphold the rule of law. And then there’s Dorcas Agik Oduor, the first female Attorney General of Kenya, whose legal acumen bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Remarkable women are also redefining university governance, infusing it with purpose, compassion, and a commitment to excellence. My Network speaks to four student council leaders from different universities exploring a transformative tale that goes beyond the confines of traditional governance.

Masai Naomi Chebet, 21, is the president of Kenya Methodist University Students Association. Photo credit: Pool

Masai Naomi Chebet, 21

Kenya Methodist University Students Association President, (KeMusa).

I believe women have always played a role in leadership, even in the past. However, when it came to political leadership, our voices were often muted. Even today, there are barriers we’re trying to overcome. It’s fascinating, you’d think we’ve evolved and modernised; women are now accepted as leaders. It is a significant milestone, but some still question it.

Initially, I was on the council from March 2023 serving as the sports, clubs, and entertainment secretary. Then on March 10, 2024, I was elected the KeMUSA president. My primary goal as the president is to deliver. If I don’t, it won’t just be seen as an individual failure, it reflects on all women in leadership.

As a sports secretary, I worked hard and accomplished tasks such as renovation of our volleyball and netball court, and also pushed the motion of having a tennis court— which I saw through to the final stage of completion. Balancing responsibilities and delivering effectively sets one apart as an able leader.

When it comes to planning, I’ve noticed that women often excel. Whether it’s organising events or shaping policies that touch on emotions, we tend to think ahead and consider the human impact. Some might view emotions as a weakness, but there’s strength in empathetic decision-making. Understanding how policies affect people in their unique situations is an advantage that women in policymaking bring to the table.

I wholeheartedly agree with the example we’re setting. When you look at it, men and women aren’t fundamentally different, we may have physical distinctions, but when it comes to thinking and using our minds, we’re on equal ground.

So, just like men, women should be given opportunities. However, I hold a slightly different perspective from some. I don’t believe in handing out positions solely based on gender. Instead, let’s compete, women against men, for those roles. It’s essential to earn our place.

Dealing with men or others who haven’t witnessed women succeed before can be quite challenging. If I, as a woman, were to wear a nice Rolex or seek campaign funding, it might be attributed to having a sponsor; simply because I’m a girl.

This bias exists even in our national politics. When we criticise male leaders for their shortcomings, we focus on what they haven’t accomplished. But for women leaders it’s different. We’re scrutinised, “Who are they associated with? What’s their social life like? Have they been seen with any men recently?”

It all circles back to being female in this space. Navigating leadership as a woman is a delicate balancing act. When a male leader falls short, it’s often seen as an individual failing. But for us women, any slip-up can be attributed to our gender. It’s a high-stakes game.

There has been a discussion around women’s representation, especially in county positions. Some argue that women already have more representation, thanks to specific seats designated for them. But here’s my take, favouring anyone based on gender implies weakness, and that’s not the case. We don’t need positions reserved just because someone is a woman. Recognition and empowerment matter more. Let’s compete, strive, and create opportunities for ourselves.

Balancing everything I’m involved in isn’t easy, but I’ve learned a few tricks. When it’s time to focus, I set timers and create dedicated blocks for specific tasks. Sometimes, I even lock myself in my office to ensure uninterrupted reading or work. As a leader, I’ve realised that I don’t have to do everything alone. I have a team. Assigning tasks allows me to separate my time effectively. Whether it’s diving into books or helping fellow students, organising well makes it possible to handle everything.

Jesse Saruni, 31, is the president of Kenya University Students Organization. Photo credit: Pool

Jesse Saruni, 31

President of Kenya University Students Organization, (KUSO)

The Kenya University Student Organisation includes all students and student leaders across the country. We serve as an umbrella body for the entire student community. Our activities involve discussing and sharing policies, ideas, and other relevant matters that impact students nationwide. We have representatives from both public and private universities.

Throughout history, there have been significant barriers preventing female students and leaders from reaching key political positions. These obstacles included traditional gender roles assigned to women and limited opportunities for capacity building and mentorship. Additionally, physical well-being played a role, as men tend to be more aggressive and energetic. Our national politics sometimes involves questionable activities, including interactions with unruly individuals.

In recent times, I’ve noticed a positive trend, more women are reaching key positions. I attribute this to three factors. First, our Kenyan constitution clearly emphasises gender representation. It ensures that government positions, including those in parliament and other institutions, have equal participation from both men and women.

Secondly, deliberate efforts by female empowerment organisations have played a crucial role. Over the years, these organisations have motivated, empowered, and encouraged women to take up leadership roles. Thirdly, as a student leader, I’ve also seen the impact of the Universities Act of 2012. This act introduced a delegate system for elections, replacing the universal voting.

By doing so, it removed barriers, including violence, that hindered women’s participation. Thanks to this system, we witnessed the first female university president at The University of Nairobi, Ann Mwangi Mvurya, elected in 2019. The new act is a significant step toward enabling women to ascend to key positions.

I share the belief that no one should face discrimination based on gender. During my time as the president of Mount Kenya University School of Law, I had a council with two female members and two male members. I actively encouraged both young men and women to pursue leadership positions.

Interestingly, it was during my transition out of office that we witnessed the election of the first female president in our school’s history, Maureen Kithunka in 2022. Beyond that, I’ve continued to support and advise many students, especially women, who aspire to hold key positions. In my view, equal opportunities should be available to everyone, regardless of gender.

In my experience, emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in effective leadership. While men in leadership positions may sometimes exhibit aggression or rigidity, I’ve found that women often excel in character and emotional intelligence. These qualities are abundant among women. Moreover, women are equally bright, engaging, creative, and innovative.

Collaborating with women has taught me that we all benefit equally. Considering the country’s population, which includes a significant number of women, it’s essential to involve everyone in making key decisions. Otherwise, we risk missing out on valuable innovations, ideas, and inventions.

It’s crucial to overcome barriers that prevent women from participating in politics and leadership roles. This includes addressing sexual abuse, fighting for equal opportunities for growth and development, and accepting female leadership. Creating a level playing field ensures that everyone can contribute their best.

Our society is evolving, moving away from the traditional belief that only men can lead. Equal opportunities are now extended to women, allowing them to ascend to these important roles. Additionally, I’ve noticed that women are becoming more assertive and intentional in participating in matters of national interest.

For instance, during the debate and protest on the Finance Bill, the number of engaged women was even greater than that of men. This passion and commitment demonstrate that we’re not far from seeing women ascend to key national positions, including the presidency or deputy president. Let’s continue to support and encourage this positive trend.

Dibora Zainab Hirbo, 21, is the vice president of The University of Nairobi Student Association. Photo credit: Pool

Dibora Zainab Hirbo, 21.

Vice President of University of Nairobi Student Association, (UNSA).

My leadership journey started when I was in primary school. I served as the environmental prefect and later, in high school, I held the position of students’ academic secretary. Now at university, I’m the vice president of the student’s association, a path I’m truly passionate about.

In my experience at the University of Nairobi, female leadership is well-received. We’ve had two capable female presidents and even female governors. It’s heartening to see that educated and informed individuals are increasingly embracing female leadership. The impact of female leaders on policy decisions and governance is primarily through advocacy. Female leaders often amplify the voices on various issues and concerns raised in our society, and the country as a whole. Their influence extends beyond mere representation, it shapes policies and drives positive change.

Coming from Marsabit County, where female leadership faces significant challenges, I’ve learned that it’s all about believing in yourself and having the courage to overcome obstacles. Unfortunately, in my hometown, female leadership isn’t widely embraced. We’ve never had a female member of Parliament in Marsabit County, the only position available for women is the one designated for them as Women Representatives. However, outside my community things are different. A larger percentage of Kenyans are open to female leadership. It’s an ongoing struggle, and I remain positive about breaking the barriers in Marsabit County.

Drawing from my own experiences, one significant obstacle in female leadership is the prevalence of stereotypes. Even when we have valuable ideas or solutions that could benefit our nation, some men remain closed-minded. They dismiss our contributions without giving us a fair chance. Female leaders often seek mentorship and guidance. However, some politicians misuse this opportunity, they expect something in return; whether it’s personal favours or compromises.

As students, we have limited resources to offer, and sometimes the cost of mentorship outweighs the benefits. Unfortunately, this situation leads many promising female leaders to drop out of politics. It’s disheartening because mentorship is crucial, but the demands placed upon us can be overwhelming. We need a more supportive environment that recognises the value of mentorship without imposing unrealistic expectations.

I’m deeply passionate about national politics, especially in Marsabit County, because I aspire to be a catalyst for change— especially for women. My goal is to encourage more women to step into leadership positions. It’s not just about showing them the way, it’s about emphasising our capabilities and urging decision-makers to give us equal opportunities. By doing so, we can demonstrate that equity and equality matter in our community. As a woman from a marginalised background, I believe we deserve a meaningful role in governing our county. This belief is what drives me to actively participate in politics.

Honourable Millie Odhiambo, Member of Parliament for Mbita Constituency truly stands out to me. She’s incredibly bold and brave, fearlessly expressing her thoughts. What I admire most about her is how she advocates passionately and amplifies the voices of women in Parliament. Her inspiring message to young girls encourages them to step up, take positions, and be brave. She’s a shining example of courage.

Lynn Achieng, 20, is the vice president of the Co-operative University of Kenya Students Union. Photo credit: Pool

Lynn Achieng 20,

Vice President of the Co-operative University of Kenya Students Union ( CUKSU)

My leadership journey stands apart from the typical narratives you might encounter. Unlike those who draw inspiration from well-known politicians or established figures, my path unfolded more unexpectedly. It wasn’t a conscious decision, leadership seemed to find me. Back in high school, I unexpectedly became the student council leader.

My name was suggested because of the leadership traits I had, and that is how I ended up being elected. Similarly, at the university, I never served as a delegate or participated in student council governance, my friends noticed leadership qualities in me and encouraged me to run for the position. I vied as the vice presidential candidate and luckily I secured the position on the first attempt.

At first, I hesitated, becoming a vice president felt like an unsettling challenge. However, I decided to take it. Campaigning wasn’t easy, but I pulled through. The Co-operative University of Kenya CUKSU recognised my vision and elected me as their vice president. My manifestos, among them being the establishing of alumni relationships and links to help students acquire internship programs, resonated with my fellow students and I embraced the responsibilities given to me and handled them with determination.

Being a young leader, it’s essential to recognise that despite my age, I am the one they look up to. Whether I’m leading master’s students or someone older, I strive to balance humility and assertiveness. Sometimes I need to be a listener and other times I must take charge, it all depends on the situation. Ultimately, it’s about trusting the process and believing that I can make a positive impact. The dominance in political leadership by men motivates me. I believe women should also rise to those positions.

I’ve researched about the history of Co-operative University since it got a chatter, even when it was a college, there has never been a female president. Surprisingly, females dominate as vice presidents. My desire is to break that cycle; I want to be the first female student president at the university. I’m determined to secure the position. People are accustomed to male presidents and female vice presidents. It is a cultural norm that needs to change.

While it’s true that we can learn from others, by observing their confidence, posture, or communication style, I believe in forging our unique paths. In my own experience, working alongside male leaders has taught me valuable lessons. I’ve learned to adapt, collaborate, and find common ground. Nevertheless, it’s not about imitating someone else’s leadership journey, it’s about finding our own way. I strive to create my own authentic approach to leadership.