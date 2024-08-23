The student leaders looking to shape future of Kenyan politics

That Kenyan universities are a breeding ground for Kenyan politicians is not in doubt. The local scene is awash with individuals who built their political acumen as student leaders. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is perhaps the most popular politician in this category. The outspoken leader built his brand as a long serving president of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University a decade ago before joining national politics.

John Paul Mwirigi, the current Member of Parliament for Igembe South Constituency, also stands out as he defied huge odds by securing the seat in 2017 at the age of 23 while he was in his third year at Mount Kenya University. The emergence of Gen Z leaders is equally remarkable. Kasmuel Mcoure, a young and dynamic force, embodies the spirit of this new generation.

His commitment to youth inclusivity and unique approaches to problem-solving have garnered attention countrywide.

Four student leaders from different institutions share their leadership journeys so far, and their aspirations for the country.

Gitaranga Esther Wambui,25, is the president of Women Students Welfare Association (WOSWA) University of Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Gitaranga Esther Wambui, 25

President of UoN’s Women Students Welfare Association (WOSWA)

I am final year student at UoN studying political science and psychology. I come from Nakuru County. My leadership journey has been quite interesting. I got my first leadership position in the year 2020 during Covid-19 through an online election where I was chosen to be the representative for WOSWA (Women Students Welfare Association). In 2021, I became the Secretary General of the group and in 2022 I became the chairperson, a position I hold to date.

My motivation for joining the association came from my personal experience. When I joined university, I was all alone. I didn’t know much about Nairobi. I didn’t even have the full university fees. The chairperson at that time, Angie Mwangangi, took my hand and showed me around the school, inviting me to different events. I wished to do the same for someone else.

Since childhood, I’ve held several leadership roles, primarily within the church. I grew up in a strict Christian family, and I naturally gravitated toward church leadership.

When I arrived on campus, I didn’t know anything about political science. I had been enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts degree, and I was ready for four years of drawing or creating art. However, as I explored my options, I discovered political science.

The engaging classes which blended humanities and leadership, resonated with me. It complemented my interest in psychology, as effective leadership requires understanding people’s behaviour.

Thanks to my experiences and those of other women around me, I have a good understanding of existing gaps, and I wouldn’t want to waste the opportunity that students have given me to lead them. I hope to widen my scope by vying for the Woman Representative seat in Nakuru county in future.

Initially, I lacked the skills and knowledge needed to successfully navigate campus politics. Rumours circulated that I’d be crushed before truly understanding the game. Endless false stories made me question my identity – was I really ready? I doubted myself.

Engaging partners was tricky. I constantly wondered whether they were interested in my ideas or just egging me on because I am a woman. The stereotypes around female politicians were frustrating. Overcoming these challenges wasn’t easy, but I persevered.

Despite the obstacles, I had some great achievements. I introduced online conversations on critical topics affecting female students such as sexual and reproductive health rights, abortion, and menstrual hygiene. Forming partnerships with organisations such as Youth Health Organisation (YOHO and Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health (TICAH) allowed me to address issues beyond my capacity as a student, such as handling sexual assault and rape cases.

Political mentorship became my focus. I brought national leaders such as former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Betty Adera, the patron of Young Women’s Forum to engage with students and empowered their young minds. Creating a safe space for women to openly discuss their experiences was satisfying.

I believe young people have a lot of ideas, and the time and energy to critically analyse salient issues. Young minds can analyse problems from different angles and come up with fresh approaches for better outcomes.

Annabelle Shikanda, 21, is the Vice President Multimedia University Student Representative Council . Photo credit: Pool

Annabelle Shikanda, 21

Vice President, Multimedia University Student’s Association

I’ve always believed that leadership is a calling, having served as a class prefect throughout my high school years. I have always had leadership in me. After high school, I didn’t think that my classmates at the university would appoint me to be their class representative.

As a student of corporate communications, I represented the entire communication faculty as a delegate in my second year. Because of this role, I was approached to vie for the Vice President position in the Students Council, a call I gladly accepted, and won the election. Together with Ronald Cheryuiot, the current president of Multimedia University, we lead over 7,000 university students to ensure they have a smooth learning experience at the institution.

I am passionate about leading with integrity. I was keen to understand the real challenges that university students have, and how the administration can collaborate with student leaders to solve them.

Being vice president has enabled me to contribute to the growth of the institution. As the direct channel between the school and the students, I am in charge of the students’ welfare, and that makes me feel like I am doing great service to them.

Despite being a female student leader, I face challenges but I’m focused on leaving a legacy in the student council and the institution. The biggest challenge I face is balancing between my personal life and the responsibility of being a student leader. However, over time, I have learned that the biggest hack is time management. I make sure I work on everything that is pending on time. I also appoint my juniors to not only mentor them but also to ensure that everything is attended to.

I believe there is a thin line between leadership and politics, but I stand by the fact that unlike politics, leadership is about service and responsibility. This means addressing the challenges of the people being served rather than taking advantage of the position to make personal gains. Some people bribe to get votes, and then they get to positions and forget the reason they were elected. That is bad leadership.

I aspire to join the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI), a prestigious programme for young people who gain experience and training on leadership issues in Africa. I believe being part of the programme will propel me into my future leadership aspirations not only locally but also internationally.

Even though I’m unsure about getting into national politics after I finish my studies later next year, I believe that the young generation of leaders will help transform the country and ensure people are well-represented so that they can get the services and tools they need for a better life.

Madzao Rocha Ndegwa, 24, is the president of the University of Nairobi, Pursuing Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Photo credit: Pool

Madzao Rocha Ndegwa, 24

President of the University of Nairobi Student Association (UNSA)

I’m a fourth-year civil and constitutional engineering student at UoN. My term started on March 25, 2024. My role involves communicating with the Office of the Vice Chancellor through the Dean of Students. Our university has 10 faculties, each with its own governing body. These bodies address student needs, demands, and complaints, which I then relay to the management.

From high school, I’ve always been committed to serving others. I realised that politics shapes our society, and if good-hearted individuals don’t step up, others with less noble intentions will. Recently, I ran for a leadership position in campus for the very first time. Fortunately, I got elected.

I am inspired by leaders such as Raila Odinga, and other opposition leaders. Their dedication to fighting for the people’s interests motivates me.

Over the past three months, I’ve achieved two significant milestones. I’ve brought on board companies like Faras to offer our students discounted transportation services, and I am currently collaborating with the Italian embassy to provide scholarships for our undergraduate students to study in Rome.

Being the president of the student union at the University of Nairobi is a demanding role, with both internal and external interests at play. Sometimes conflicts arise when the best decision isn’t necessarily the most popular one. Explaining these choices to others can be challenging. Balancing my engineering studies with politics is not easy either, but I’m grateful for supportive friends who help me cope. Despite attending only a few physical classes last semester, engaging in group discussions and tutoring from friends after class hours helped me stay on track.

Since being elected, I’ve focused less on my personal life. I am still trying to find the right balance. On weekends, I dedicate time to myself, my family, and friends. I hope to maintain this practice as I take on bigger roles in life.

It’s essential to preserve moments solely for yourself. When work creeps into your alone time, it can lead to exhaustion and even affect memory.

In the past, campus leadership felt more liberating. Nowadays, the political landscape has changed. Previously, there was greater independence especially in terms of decision-making and reporting structures. Leaders had autonomy over budgets and interactions. Now, it feels like an extension of the school’s management, a worrisome shift. We need to prepare our future leaders by fostering autonomy and assertiveness. Monitoring their actions is essential, but we must also allow them to shape their own paths within their associations.

In our student council, it is wonderful to see more women taking up leadership roles. Women’s empathy complements men’s desires, creating a more balanced perspective. Embracing women in these spaces will no doubt contribute to a better society.





Wex Amos Kamotho, 27, is a Masters student in Business Administration specializing in Strategic Management. Photo credit: Pool

Wex Amos Kamotho, 27

Former president, Co-Operative University Students Association

I am a Master’s student in business administration specialising in strategic management. I come from Lamu County and went to Malindi High School where I was the head student (school president). Later, I joined Co-operative University to study procurement, and there I served as the students’ president between 2023 and 2024.

I am passionate about fostering equality, whether it is in access to water, education, or peaceful coexistence. I always seek to make a positive impact. My goal is to ensure everyone is represented, especially women and the youth. I am particularly interested in pushing for equal opportunities in education. If all students receive proper education, we shall have a happier country.

My father has been a significant influence in my life. As a community elder and leader, his commitment to equality and fighting for rights has inspired me to be a just and effective leader.

I have always been interested in getting into national politics. I’ve come to learn that engaging in politics whether at the national level or as a university student leader is a pathway to good leadership. While I may not have a specific title at the moment, I seize all leadership opportunities that come my way, whether big or small.

In high school, my teachers were more interested in academic excellence than leadership. However, unlike many of my peers, I concentrated more on leadership roles than on my studies.

Thankfully, I had an advantage because I was a fast learner. My concentration span in class was high, so I rarely had to read on my own for too long.

My passion for leadership came naturally. I served as a peer counsellor and as the senior student leader in high school. The knowledge I gained helped me balance my studies, personal life and desires for leadership better.

Choosing a course to take in university was quite confusing. Initially I wanted to study media and mass communication, but my parents preferred a more technical course. After considering various options, I decided to study procurement. I believe it is an essential skill because it involves managing the resources of an organisation or even a country, whether in terms of purchasing items or ensuring fair pricing.

While there isn’t a direct link between procurement and leadership, my specialisation in strategic management has prepared me for management roles someday in the corporate world.