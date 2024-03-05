Zanzibar arts council suspends Zuchu for six months after performance

Popular Bongo Flava artist Zuchu has been suspended from all artistic activities for six months following her performance at the Fullmoon Kendwa Night show on February 24, 2024.

The Zanzibar Arts, Census, Film and Cultural Council (BASSFU) made the decision after finding certain aspects of her performance inappropriate to Zanzibar's cultural norms.

A week after the show, videos of Zuchu's performance circulated online, causing concern among some Zanzibar residents. BASSFU, which is responsible for upholding the island's cultural traditions, launched an investigation and subsequently announced the suspension.

BASSFU's executive secretary, Omar Abdalla Adam, emphasised the council's commitment to protecting Zanzibar's cultural identity. "The council has the responsibility to oversee the customs, traditions, and culture of Zanzibar," he stated.

"Therefore, we are officially suspending Zuchu from engaging in any artistic activities in Zanzibar for six months, effective today, March 5, 2024."

Further investigation revealed that Zuchu had not registered with BASSFU and did not have the necessary permits to perform in Zanzibar.

As a result, she has been fined Sh1 million and is required to submit a written apology and guarantee compliance with cultural norms in future performances.

Zuchu's label, WCB, issued an apology on its official Instagram page, stating that her actions were for entertainment purposes and were not meant to disrespect anyone.