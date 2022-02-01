Rihanna expecting first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna (right) with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna revealed her baby bump in Harlem over the weekend, dropping the news that she is pregnant with her first child.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  AFP

New York

