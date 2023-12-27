Music legend Mwendo leaves behind an enduring legacy

Legendary musician Getrude Mwendo Anyika started singing while in school when she joined the choir.

The singer, songwriter and dancer went on to become a big name. In the early 1980s, she shared the stage with “King of Pop”, the late Michael Jackson, when she attended the Rock & Roll Benga extravaganza held in the United States of America.

Under the Les Yoyos Band, The popular Luhya musician performed together with another giant, Jacob Luseno who died in 2006. They sang in Luhya.

Ms Mwendo died of cancer on December 15 at Kakamega County General Hospital aged 78. Earlier, she had been admitted to Life Care Hospital in Eldoret.

A fundraising will held at United Kenya Club in Nairobi today to raise money to offset a pending hospital bill of Sh2.6 million. Contributions can be sent to M-Pesa number 0729168904.

Ms Mwendo trained at Maseno Government Music Training Institute in the 1960s. She learned new songs by listening to recordings of top musicians such as the late Daudi Kabaka, George Agade, George Mukabi, John Nzenze, John Wijenje, Peter Muleli, Isaya Mwinamo, John Mwale, Jimmy Lasco, Fadhili William and Peter Akwabi.

Ms Mwendo popularised Luhya dance styles Mabeka and Lipala, earning her the nickname “Queen of Mabeka”.

Unlike other leading Kenyan musicians who mainly sing in English and Kiswahili, Ms Mwendo — who was known for her hits of the 60s and 70s — recorded most of her songs in Luhya, similar to South African icon Miriam Makeba (Xhosa) and Congolese songstress “Queen of Mtwashi” Tshala Muana (Tshiluba).

Ms Mwendo won several awards for best female singer in the 60s and 70s because of her supple voice and sensual dance moves. She combined well with Mr Luseno, Alexander Khayati Aromba, Charles Shisundi and Ernest Mumia on the vocals in Phonotex Success Band.

The band used Luhya proverbs to caution or teach the youth, women and the society at large. Ms Mwendo was the main lady vocalist in the band who spiced the performance.

Ms Mwendo and Mr Luseno jointly founded Phonotex Success Band in 1965 when she was aged 20. Her hit songs in the group included Likhutsa Lia Makatiani, Bushuma Bwa Malika, Injete, Ingato, Cecilia and Calara.

Ms Mwendo, whose songs often addressed social concerns, inspired many young women to become musicians. They include’ Ruth Lutenyi, Everlyne Misiko, Valentine Atema and Carolyne Ivelia.

In the 90s, Ms Mwendo, was among the artists who were employed as music instructors at Kenyatta University (KU) during the tenure of Vice-Chanellor, the late Professor George Eshiwani. Others who were employed on contract included legends Mr Kabaka, Mr Williams, Peter Akwabi.

Dr Gabriel Madanji “Madolina” is among her music students at KU. The vocalist, who is known for his engrossing stage shows, is the owner of Pazuka Lipua Lipua band that plays all round music, including Lingala.

Ms Mwendo sang in KU Musica in the 90s alongside Mr Kabaka, Mr Willians, Mr Gabriel Omollo and Mr Akhwabi. They performed at special functions at State House, Comesa, East African Community and United Nations events.

Naftali Shitoka of Western Commandos Band described Ms Mwendo’s death as devastating. He said that she was one of the best music composers.Emmanuel Musindi of Lelo Ni Lelo hit and Charles Shisundi of Khayega Jazz Band praised her for her contribution to their careers.