Fallen unionist Peter Lubale mourned

Former long-serving Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) official Peter Lubale Lubulellah, 90, has been mourned as a great unionist.

Mr Lubulellah who died on Monday in Kakamega, was one of the founder members of Knut in the 1950s, alongside Mr Ambrose Adeya Adongo.

Mr Fred Anguba, a retired member of the National Council of Knut, described Mr Lubulellah as a unionist who had teachers’ welfare at heart.

Mr Bonventure Mwayuli, a music producer, said Mr Lubulellah who was the patron of Isukha Mulindi Cultural Group, was a lover of culture and music. “His influence in music can be seen in the success of his grand-child, Bien Baraza Alusa of Sauti Sol, a Kenyan afro-top band,” he said.

Mr Lubulellah trained hundreds of teachers. According to his daughter Ms Roselyne Lubulellah, he retired in 1992 having served the union from 1960. He was the mediator between Knut’s Wilson Sossion and Mudzo Nzili when the two were feuding for the sec-gen post.