Fallen unionist Peter Lubale mourned

Peter Lubale Lubulellah

Peter Lubale Lubulellah.

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

Former long-serving Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) official Peter Lubale Lubulellah, 90, has been mourned as a great unionist.
 Mr Lubulellah who died on Monday in Kakamega, was one of the founder members of Knut in the 1950s, alongside Mr Ambrose Adeya Adongo.

