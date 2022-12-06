Otile Brown, Diamond Platnumz's videos among most-watched on YouTube

Singer Otile Brown seems to be doing everything right when it comes to his music career. The Woman hit maker is the Kenyan artiste with the most viewed and listened to videos on YouTube.

According to a report released by YouTube, Otile Brown’s song Woman featuring Tanzanian singer Harmonize was the second most viewed and listened to music video.

A previous report also indicated that Otile Brown is among the top YouTube earners in Kenya.

Nigerian singer Rema’s song Calm Down took the first position on the most viewed and listened to music video.

Willy Paul came in at number three followed by the hit single Why, sang by Rwandan artiste Ben featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Other most viewed videos are Mtasubiri by Diamond Platnumz featuring Zuchu, Mi Amor by Marioo featuring Zuchu, Ali Kiba’s Utu, and Ghananian crooner Camidoh’s Sugarcane remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.

Thee Pluto Show by content creator Robert Ndegwa led in the Top Creators’ category followed by Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life TV Kenya channel. This was followed by real-life experiences talk show channels, Lynn Ngugi and Mungai Eve, respectively. Other top creators were Nicholas Kioko, Churchill Television, Jackie Matubia, Comrade’s Flavour, TT Comedian and Nigeria’s comedy channel SamSpedy.

Matubia’s channel also attracted the highest number of new subscriptions registered.

Among the top trending videos were songwriter-artiste Zuchu’s performance at a local secondary school in Tanzania, child content creator TT Comedian, NTV’s live coverage of William Ruto being declared president, and news about Kenya’s 2022 election results that was live-streamed on YouTube.

Below is the full list.





Top Trending Videos





ZUCHU NA WANAFUNZI WAKICHEZA BAIKOKO MPYA SHULENI- Ophoro Tube Eid Special Don’t Miss New Unlimited Funny Viral Trending Video 2022 - Busy Fun Ltd 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool - Mr. Heang Update TT Comedian KIBWAGIZO - TT Comedian LIVE: William Ruto Declared President-Elect | 2022 Presidential Election Results -NTV My friend killed my son when I was in Saudi Arabia and no one will help track her down – Lynn Ngugi CHEBAIBAI by JUSTUS MUTAI TUNO (Official 4K Video) - JUSTUS M. TUNO News 54 Live | Kenya 2022 election results Stream - News54 SEE WHAT RAILA ODINGA DID TO THIS DISABLED MAN IN KWALE!!♥♥♥- Kenya Digital News AFRICAN HOME DRAMA!!: UNEXPECTED! #saturdaydosage - Flaqo Raz





Top YouTube Shorts

ILYA BORZOV Omar Raja - ESPN How Ridiculous Bam and Bri Nation Tov Family SportsNation Mishakdayo tv Hingaflips Gấu & Kem Mc Shem Comedian





Top Music Videos

Rema - Calm Down Otile Brown X Harmonize - Woman WILLY PAUL - TOTO The Ben Ft Diamond Platnumz - WHY Diamond Platnumz Ft Zuchu - Mtasubiri Zuchu - Mwambieni Marioo x Jovial - Mi Amor Alikiba - UTU KISHASH FT NDOVU KUU Camidoh - Sugarcane Remix (Feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo)





Top Creators

Thee Pluto Show New Life TV KENYA Lynn Ngugi Mungai Eve Nicholas Kioko Churchill Television Jackie Matubia COMRADES FLAVOUR TT Comedian SamSpedy





Breakout Creators