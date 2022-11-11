'Kyallo Kulture', 'Country Queen', 'Crime and Justice' nominated for Kalasha Awards

New and old names in Kenya's film industry as well as recent reality TV and drama series have made it to the nominee list of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards 2022.

Sanaipei Tande, Jimmy Gathu, Melissa Kiplagat, Ivy Wanjiku, Nini Wacera are among the actors nominated in different categories, according to the list of nominees released by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) on Thursday. The awards gala is scheduled for December 3.

According to the commission, the number of films submitted this year went up with 217 films submitted compared to last year’s 149 films.

“The selection process of the 217 films submitted was carried out by a jury of experts consisting of stakeholders drawn from film industry associations, corporate, government and industry professionals. The jury also noted the constant themes being those on mental health awareness, domestic violence, elections, substance and drug abuse and violence,” said Valentine Kamau of the Kenya Actors Guild and Chairperson of the 2022 Nomination Academy.

“There is a notable improvement in scriptwritingwith some films doing very well in structure and great storytelling. Use of good storytelling tools like flashbacks, a story in a story, comedy, poetic irony, use of music and monologues,” she said.

This year Kalasha Awards added 9 new categories making a total of 39 categories that include: Best regional film, Best Documentary (Short), Best Documentary (Feature), Best Makeup and Hair Stylist, Best Costume Designer, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Best Viewer’s Choice (Feature) and Best Viewer’s Choice (TV Drama), noted Timothy Owase, the CEO of KFC.

“The submissions received were very competitive and showed a huge potential in the Kenyan film industry. However, there is still a lack of authentic Kenyan stories from filmmakers and TV industry players. While the international Award Category for East African Countries was well embraced by Tanzania film industry, low uptake was noted from the other countries,” he added.

Kyallo Kulture, a reality TV show featuring media personality Betty Kyallo and her sisters, has been nominated under the Best TV Show category.

Others selected for the same category include This Love, a reality show capturing the lives of singer Nameless and Wahu; Foods of Kenya; and Date my Family.

The first Kenyan series to be streamed on Netflix, Country Queen, was also not left out of the nominations. The series is selected under the Best TV Drama category alongside Kina, County 49, Pete and Crime and Justice Season 2.

The Netflix series Country Queen explores the fast-paced and perilous world of the city and slower rural life highlighted by the Tsilanga community. There is deception, rural-urban conflicts, inter-family relationships, love, betrayal and the intersection of tradition, leadership, culture and capitalism.

