JLo, A-Rod split, saying 'we are better as friends'

US singer Jennifer Lopez  and former US baseball player Alex Rodriguez attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, 2018. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Entertainment mogul Jennifer Lopez and former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez said Thursday they're throwing in the towel, after weeks of rumours that their relationship was on the rocks.

