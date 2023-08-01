Film industry at the Coast deserves more opportunities and inclusivity: 'Faithless' star Fatma Mohammed

If there should ever be any doubt about how committed she is to her craft, let it be known that actress Fatma Mohammed was planning her wedding right in the middle of filming the latest Kenyan hit series Faithless.

It doesn’t get more serious than that for the Mombasa-based actress, who’s only just getting her biggest break on screen with her role as Hope. Hope is described as an outsider with a lot of baggage, who joined the church to find a sense of belonging before getting sucked into a world of crime.

The actress shares more about her role exclusively with Nation.Africa, for the need for more opportunities and inclusivity at the Kenyan coast, her dream role as a badass female Muslim boxer in this Showmax drama and more.





You’re currently based in Mombasa; do you think actors at the Coast get as many opportunities in the film and TV industry as actors based in Nairobi?

It’s natural to wonder if there are enough opportunities for actors based in Mombasa. From my experience travelling back and forth from Mombasa to Nairobi just to book auditions and acting gigs, I have understood that Nairobi is the hub and rightfully so, since it’s the capital city. It has more production houses and more job opportunities and with time, I learnt how to leverage and let it work to my advantage. I developed a clear plan, I rehearsed continuously because I knew my time was limited, I used social media to promote my skills and also engaged in online auditions. I have booked jobs just from sending videos to Nairobi while back home in Mombasa, so it’s possible.





What can the industry do differently or better to make sure that actors down at the Coast are well represented?

I think the film industry should invest in the robust talent at the Coast by allowing real authentic coastal stories to be told, and by hosting film industry events and award ceremonies there so that people can connect and network, with inclusivity. Try something new, and tell a story that will be relatable to the coastal audience. For instance, Muslim women need their stories told and the audience has been waiting for this.





In your opinion, how is the TV and film industry doing in Mombasa?

The industry is bubbling with talent. There are so many young people trying their best to create their own paths, and I’m hopeful it’ll get even better.





Let’s talk about your character in Faithless. Did you know everything about Hope and her character journey when you accepted this role?

I didn’t know about her at first when I auditioned for the role but my passion for acting and storytelling is what led me to her. I was excited and honoured to have an opportunity to tell a story that’s relatable and memorable. I always challenge myself creatively so this was exactly what I needed to showcase my range as an actor: playing a church woman involved in crime, two things that are completely different from who I am as a Muslim woman.





Talking of being Muslim, did you have any reservations or moral dilemma walking this path from church to crime with Hope?

As a Muslim actress, I’m aware of the interest some viewers will have in my faith. I filmed Faithless during Ramadan, which was a bit challenging at first but it didn’t compromise my beliefs or values. It was a complete honour to walk in Hope’s shoes and wholly represent who she is.





You were also filming Faithless as you were preparing for your wedding. That couldn’t have been easy. How did you balance the two?

I’m happy to have met my soulmate in my 30s, proof that good things take time. My wedding planning was a bit challenging at first since Faithless shoots were back-to-back but I’m grateful for a partner that has been very understanding and proud of me and my career milestone. I ended up downloading wedding planner apps and delegating wedding duties through WhatsApp groups to make everything work and stay on track. Thank God for family!





You’ve mentioned previously that one of the best things about filming Faithless was the friendship you developed with the other three leading ladies – Beatrice, Rosemary and Avril. Was this the first time you were meeting these women?

It was the first time meeting the ladies. I had a lot of respect for all the work they have done previously and seeing them assured me that the show would be amazing because of their great talent and work ethic. Our auditions went smoothly and I enjoyed knowing them from a human perspective, not just as stars, even though they’re all beautiful stars.





Did you have to do screen tests with each other to find out if you were compatible on screen? What was that like?

The screen tests were a great experience. I learned a lot because we did some serious auditions, rehearsals, and screen tests with the ladies. I enjoyed everything and couldn’t wait to start filming. I learned the importance of movement in a scene, finding your light, knowing my strengths and all that.





You’re into fitness and martial arts. Do you see yourself ever playing a role where these skills are required?